Guardiola plays down striker swoop despite Man City's goalscoring problems

Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus both missed Saturday's 1-0 victory away to Southampton but the coach isn't expecting reinforcements

Pep Guardiola does not expect to bring in a new striker during the January transfer window, despite Manchester City's goalscoring problems.

City have scored just 19 goals from their 13 Premier League matches, 18 fewer than at the same stage last season.

The club's greatest ever goalscorer Sergio Aguero has missed much of the season as he recovers from knee surgery while Gabriel Jesus was also missing from the 1-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday.

But asked about the possibility of signing a forward, Guardiola said: "No I don’t think so. The economic financial situation is what it is. All the clubs struggle and we are no exception."

Guardiola is frustrated by the lack of goals but believes City will start scoring regularly again as they have throughout his time at the Etihad Stadium.

"It’s not a lack of rhythm – it’s a lack of momentum to score goals," he added. "They make good situations, it’s not rhythm, it’s momentum.

"Goals are something special, it’s a touch and a flow and now we don’t have it.

"At the same time we will get closer to it by winning games and that’s why [Saturday] was so important."

City's scoring problems have been offset by a stronger defence, as Guardiola's side have conceded just once in their last eight Premier League and Champions League matches.

Summer signing Ruben Dias has helped shore up the defence while John Stones has rediscovered his best form since re-establishing himself in the first team.

"It’s incredible, that’s the way we can still be there, knocking on the door of the teams above us, work hard and be solid," Guardiola said.

"Ruben has helped us a lot since he came. He’s settled well with John. We need it.

"To be this stable and waiting for the people up front and one day maybe we’ll be fresh to score goals."

Dias has added leadership to a defence that struggled last season but Guardiola played down comparisons with former captain and club legend Vincent Kompany.

"He’s always focussed. He’s able to lead the line, the same with John," he said. "That’s why our club bought an exceptional player, especially for his personality. You have to build something from them.

"Vincent is irreplaceable – he was 10 years here. When I met him he was maybe 31 years old and Ruben is 22 or 23.

"It’s important to buy players who can help you for many years and we are pretty sure he is going to give us big moments."