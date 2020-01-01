'Guardiola is a great coach and it's a pleasure working with him' - Foden hails Man City boss

The England U21 international says the "down-to-earth" Spaniard's attention to detail is what makes him such a special manager

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has paid tribute to Pep Guardiola, insisting he couldn't ask for a "better manager in football".

Foden has found regular playing time hard to come by since graduating to the City senior squad in 2017, amid intense competition for places at Etihad Stadium.

The 19-year-old still finds himself behind the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Ilkay Gundogan in the pecking order, with City fighting on all fronts for major silverware once again.

Guardiola described Foden as the "most talented player" he has ever seen last summer, but he has only featured in 12 matches across all competitions this season - starting on just four occasions.

It has been suggested that the talented Englishman might have to seek a move away from Manchester to fulfil his potential, but he is happy to be learning from a "great coach" who always demands the highest standards.

"You honestly can't ask for a better manager in football. He's so demanding, even me at such a young age, he wants a lot from me, that's what I love," Foden told Sky Sports ahead of City's clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"He always wants to push me further. He makes you a better player, the best you can be. I'm thankful for that.

"He is a great guy, very down to earth. You can have just a normal conversation with him. If he sees a weakness in someone's game, he will correct it straight away.

"To be honest, I don't know how he sees so many things, he changes things a little bit and it makes such a big difference.

"That's why he is such a great coach. It's a pleasure working with him every day. The little details make a big difference.

"So say we've got Crystal Palace, he will have watched so many games, all the defensive actions, all the attacking actions, so he can make it clear what we have to do in the game."

Article continues below

Foden came on as a substitute during City's 6-1 win at Aston Villa last weekend, and will be back in contention for a place in Guardiola's line-up when Palace arrive at the Etihad.

The reigning Premier League champions must win to close the 14-point gap on leaders Liverpool, who are due to welcome Manchester United to Anfield on Sunday.

City will have just two full days of recovery before another domestic outing on Tuesday, with a tough trip to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United on the cards.