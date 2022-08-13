Next GOAT after Ronaldo & Messi? Guardiola claims Haaland can be one of the top scorers of all time

The Norwegian scored two goals on his Premier League debut and is set to be a huge hit in England

Pep Guardiola has suggested that new signing Erling Haaland is on his way to being named "one of the best top scorers of all time".

The 22-year-old striker showed his quality as he bagged two goals on his Premier League debut against West Ham and is already widely considered to be one of the best strikers in world football, at just 22 years of age.

What has Pep Guardiola said?

Guardiola was full of praise for his striker saying: "He is a top striker. If you put the names of the biggest strikers of all time at that age, how many games, how many goals, he is the greatest.

"But he is still a young age. Tomorrow is a new challenge and he is just 21, 22 years old so he has a long career ahead of him. He has a desire to be better so he will continue as normal.

"I like to encourage him 'you can be a better player, an even better finisher and thinking that your day today will be better than yesterday'.

"When that happens, he has the skills to be one of the best top scorers of all time."

Haaland's goal record up to now

TEAM GAMES (all comps) GOALS Bryne & Bryne 2 30 18 Molde & Molde 2 54 22 Red Bull Salzburg 27 29 Borussia Dortmund 89 86 Manchester City 2 2 TOTAL 202 157

What next for Haaland?

Manchester City face Bournemouth in their first league game at home this season, and Haaland will be hoping to make the same impact at the Etihad that he did away from home in his first outing.

The former Dortmund striker and his City team-mates will first face one of last season's top four on September 10, as they host Tottenham - the only team to beat them twice in the league last season.