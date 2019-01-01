Guardiola confirms Aguero will miss Manchester derby in December

The Spanish boss has revealed that the reigning champions will be without a prized asset when their arch rivals arrive at Etihad Stadium next month

Sergio Aguero will sit out the Manchester derby at Etihad Stadium on December 7 though injury, Pep Guardiola has confirmed on Monday.

The Argentina international limped off the pitch during City's 2-1 home win over Chelsea on Saturday with a suspected muscular injury.

Aguero is City's leading scorer in the Premier League this season, with nine to his name from 12 outings to date.

It has been feared that the 31-year-old could now face an extended spell on the sidelines, as City approach a hectic festive period which could have a huge bearing on this season's title race.

When asked if Aguero will miss a crucial clash with United next month, Guardiola responded: "Yes."

He added on how long the Argentine is likely to be sidelined: "A few games. I don’t know exactly.

"He has a tendon problem and will be a few games out. We will miss Sergio.

We have had some problems with injuries but we will wait for him and meantime we have Gabriel [Jesus] and [Raheem] Sterling who can play in that position.

"We have no other injuries. David Silva had cramp but he’s okay."

More to follow.