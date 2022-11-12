Guardiola claims Man City 'could not win any ball' because of brilliant Toney as title race worries emerge
- Toney scored twice vs Man City
- Also wrecked Guardiola's tactics
- Manager impressed by England striker
WHAT HAPPENED?: Ivan Toney's 98th-minute winner capped an incredible individual performance from the forward, leaving Guardiola and his Manchester City team stunned as they failed to get to grips with the Brentford No. 9.
WHAT THEY SAID: "We had a lot of problems, we couldn’t high press because of the balls [from] keeper to striker," Guardiola told reporters. "In this process, we could not win any ball because when Toney flicked the ball he created problems, when Toney kept the ball and played with the three players in the middle he created problems. And we could not regain the ball in the end."
IN A PHOTO:
Frustration on the face of the City manager...
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester City lost ground in the Premier League race thanks to Ivan Toney's two goals, with Arsenal's win later in the day adding to their misery. Toney and Brentford will be elated that they managed to break a five-game winless streak against the Manchester side.
WHAT NEXT FOR IVAN TONEY?: Despite his impressive form so far this season, Toney won't be traveling with England to the World Cup in Qatar this winter. The forward will no doubt be looking to show Gareth Southgate what could have been as the campaign progresses.
Editors' Picks
- WATCH: Humiliation for Iwobi as angry Everton fans throw his shirt back at him after Nigeria star had gifted it to supporters
- Is Potter out of his depth? Chelsea winners, losers and ratings as Blues' losing run goes on at Newcastle
- Liverpool all-time top scorers: Rush leads the charts, Salah climbing up
- The Darwin show! Liverpool winners, losers and ratings as Nunez delivers and Firmino bounces back from World Cup snub