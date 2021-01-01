Griezmann made a mistake moving to Barcelona - Mathieu

As well as questioning the forward's decision, he has defended Clement Lenglet amid harsh criticism

Jeremy Mathieu believes Antoine Griezmann made a mistake in leaving Atletico Madrid to join Barcelona.

Griezmann made the move to Barca in the summer of 2019, but he has since struggled to show the form he produced at Atletico on a consistent basis.

He has had decent spells in the current campaign, but Barca as a whole are struggling to make their mark and Mathieu feels it was a mistake for his fellow Frenchman to swap the Wanda Metropolitano for Camp Nou.

What was said?

“Griezmann is not at his Atletico level,” Mathieu told RAC1. "Personally, in my opinion, it is a mistake that he came to Barcelona.

“At Atletico he was a very important piece and I don't know if he has that importance at Barcelona.”

Mathieu backing for Lenglet

Clement Lenglet came in for fierce criticism after conceding a late penalty against Cadiz on Sunday to cost Barca two points, and the French defender reportedly left the ground in tears.

Mathieu had a tough time in his three seasons at Barca, and he can understand what his fellow Frenchman is experiencing.

“I had a very bad time in my last year with Barcelona," Mathieu said. "I felt that the defeat in Turin [in the Champions League against Juventus] was my fault.

"But I don't understand why they went for me as there are 11 players in a football team.

“I felt alone in the dressing room. No one offered support. For me, that's not football.

"Everyone is killing Lenglet now, and I know what that's like. He has to try and be positive and to turn it around, and try his best."

A big fortnight ahead for Barca

Sevilla’s 2-0 win at Osasuna on Monday saw them leap over Barca into third place in the Liga table.

Barca trail leaders Atletico Madrid by eight points and have away games at Elche and Osasuna either side of a meeting with Sevilla in La Liga.

The Catanans also face Sevilla in the Copa Del Rey, with all those games preceding a meeting with Paris Saint-Germain, where they must overturn a 4-1 deficit from the first leg if they are to remain in the Champions League.

