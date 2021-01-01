Greenwood determined to rediscover best form after penning new Manchester United deal

The England international says he is "working hard" on the training ground to make a big impact for the Red Devils in the business end of the season

Mason Greenwood says he is determined to rediscover his best form after penning a new long-term deal at Manchester United.

Greenwood committed his future to United through to 2025 on Tuesday, with the option of an extra year included in the final agreement.

The 19-year-old hasn't been as prolific in 2020-21 as he was last season, but says he will do everything he can to reward the club's faith in him as the Red Devils seek to bring their four-year trophy drought to an end in May.

What was said?

Asked if he is feeling ready to make an impact in the business end of the season after overcoming a series of niggling fitness issues, Greenwood told a press conference: "Yeah 100%, I feel like I’m getting back up to where I was last season. I’ve been here since the age of seven and it’s the place I want to be.

"Hopefully I can get back up to the standards I was up to last season and I’m working hard with all the coaches so hopefully I’ll be back there soon."

Dealing with the spotlight

Greenwood has had to cope with the increased scrutiny that comes with being a major star at Old Trafford, having been earmarked as one of the brightest young talents in English football since his debut for the club in March 2019.

The teenager didn't let that extra attention faze him during his first full season in the United first team as he hit 19 goals across all competitions, but he hasn't been able to reach the same high standards this year amid a number of off-field issues.

Greenwood was sent home from international duty alongside Phil Foden in September after breaching coronavirus rules in the England camp, and he subsequently struggled for regular starts at club level in the first half of the current campaign.

Asked how he has dealt with being under the spotlight in recent months, the striker responded: "It’s just a challenge after you’ve played for the first season not many of the players know what you’re going to do second season. You’ve really got to have a few more tricks up your sleeve and do as much as you can to do the best you can really."

Solskjaer and Cavani influence

Greenwood says he has benefitted from the presence of ex-Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani this term, despite the fact the Uruguayan has kept him out of the team on a number of occassions.

The United forward has soaked up as much knowledge as he can from Cavani, who joined United on a free transfer in October, while also heeding the advice of his manager and club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"They were both amazing players and obviously Edi is still playing and is still an amazing player," he said ahead of the Red Devils' Europa League clash with Real Sociedad on Thursday.

"It’s good to have both of them around in training, as I’ve been watching Edi he’s a top striker, watching his movements, the way he heads the ball, the way he gets into the right positions it’s always a benefit to have a player like that.

"Ole has been my coach it’s good to listen to him and see what he has to say about position and stuff so it’s a positive to have them both there."

