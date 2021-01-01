Grealish's agent reveals Man Utd don't top transfer list as 'many clubs' mull over bids for Aston Villa star

The Red Devils have been linked with the England international for some time, but Jonathan Barnett says they aren't the only option

Jack Grealish's agent, Jonathan Barnett, says Manchester United are not at the top of a transfer list for his client, with there "many clubs" mulling over bids for the Aston Villa midfielder.

A move to Old Trafford has been mooted for a talented 25-year-old in the last two windows, with another now fast approaching as the 2020-21 campaign comes to a close.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to still be in the market for added creativity, but he is not the only coach to have cast admiring glances in the direction of an England international at Villa Park.

What has been said?

Barnett has told SNTV of the speculation surrounding Grealish: "The truth is we don't know [what will happen].

"There are many clubs [interested] and I wouldn't put Manchester United at the top of that [list].

"But he could stay.

"He could stay as well so it's a conversation the club, Aston Villa, will have with Jack and ourselves then we'll see where we go."

Where will Grealish be next season?

The Villa captain has remained fiercely loyal to his boyhood club, with a new contract signed on the back of helping them to Premier League survival in 2019-20.

Dean Smith's side have kicked on towards the top half of the table this season, although injury struggles endured by their skipper over recent weeks have stunted their progress somewhat.

Grealish must now decide where his ongoing development would be best served, with Barnett expecting some big decisions to be made this summer - one that could see the classy playmaker put in a European Championship shop window.

Barnett told Sky Sports recently: "He loves Villa, but I think we just have to wait to see how things pan out.

"At the moment he is a Villa player and he has had no thoughts about anything else.

"We have to do what is best for Jack and for everybody else.

"I think he is a very special player. I think he maybe should have been playing for England a little earlier.

"It is unfortunate that he has got this injury at the moment but that will be fine. He has got a great mentality.

"On the field, he knows exactly what he wants to do, how to do it.

"I think he could be a big star in the summer. Only hope that he is given a chance and that will be great."

