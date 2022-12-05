WATCH: Grealish's got moves! England welcomed back to World Cup hotel with music and confetti following Senegal last-16 win

The England squad danced back to their hotel after a 3-0 win over Senegal, with Jack Grealish and his teammates in jubilant moods.

England squad cheered back to hotel

Celebrating reaching the quarter-finals again

Fans draped in flags serenaded their heroes

WHAT HAPPENED? The England squad were welcomed back to their hotel by a group of fans dancing and waving flags, celebrating the 3-0 win over Senegal that saw the Three Lions safely through to the quarter-finals. Grealish is never one to shy away from a good time and got involved in the festivities.

What a welcome back at basecamp! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/fFnZE7eZec — England (@England) December 5, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Scenes like these aren't exclusive to England with both the Netherlands and France getting similar welcomes after their respective round of 16 victories. Regardless, scenes such as these gives fans an indication of just how high the morale is within the squad at the moment.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? They'll be looking to match their 2018 finish by progressing to the semi-finals at the expense of current champions France. That high-profile meeting takes place on Saturday.