Gravenberch confirms €25m transfer to Bayern Munich from Ajax

The 20-year-old will make the long-anticipated move to the Bavarian giants after a fine season in the Eredivisie

Ryan Gravenberch has confirmed he has signed for Bayern Munich next season after the Dutch international revealed he would join the Bundesliga champions from Ajax in an interview.

Though Bayern are yet to officially confirm the transfer, the 20-year-old has long been linked with a switch to Allianz Arena, and has now revealed he will do so.

The Bavarian outfit will reportedly pay a fixed fee of €18 million plus €5.5 million in possible add-ons to sign the midfielder, while Ajax are further believed to have secured a sell-on clause of seven-and-a-half per cent.

