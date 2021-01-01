'The grass isn’t always greener, but he's made it greener' – Rodgers backed for Leicester stay amid Spurs rumours

Success with the Foxes is seeing the Northern Irishman linked with jobs elsewhere, but Matt Elliott expects an ambitious character to stay put

Brendan Rodgers is being backed to remain at Leicester by Foxes legend Matt Elliott, with the highly-rated manager expected to shun interest from the likes of Spurs after already making “the grass greener” at the King Power Stadium.

The former Swansea and Liverpool boss returned to the Premier League in February 2019 after taking in a trophy-laden spell in charge of Celtic.

His man-management, tactical nous and ability to unearth value in the transfer market has led to Leicester becoming top-four hopefuls and one of the most entertaining sides in English football – with FA Cup glory still on the cards in 2021.

Such success inevitably attracts admiring glances from afar, with former Foxes defender Elliott – speaking in association with the Racing Post – telling Goal: “There’s always that worry for a club like Leicester, even though they’re growing and developing season on season in terms of the infrastructure, the training ground, the stadium and the profile of the players.

“There’s lots to be at Leicester City for. Brendan Rodgers is an exceptional coach but he’s an ambitious one as well, and he’ll want to take Leicester as far as he can. However, he’ll of course have his eye on what’s developing at other clubs.

“It’s inevitable really that he’ll be linked with other clubs as that is a reflection of how well he’s performing.

“People may be in denial about it, thinking, ‘why would he ever want to leave our wonderful club’, but the truth is, you assess situations as they come along - nothing lasts forever, let’s put it that way.”

There are no prominent posts for Rodgers to fill outside of the East Midlands at present, but that situation could soon change.

Questions are being asked of Jose Mourinho’s future at Tottenham, with the Portuguese struggling to find consistency in north London, and it has been suggested that an SOS call will be sounded in the direction of Leicester.

Elliott can appreciate why Spurs would be keen on Rodgers, but he is not convinced that a switch between domestic rivals would appeal to a man building something special in his current surroundings.

“With Tottenham there are positive and there are negative aspects,” added Elliott, who inspired Leicester to League Cup glory in 2000.

“If I was Brendan Rodgers, would I go to Tottenham? To be honest, no. It’s a huge club and the potential is there, but he may see them as a team that requires a lot of work.

“Wherever he goes though, he’ll back himself to do a good job. He’s shown that throughout his career. When at Celtic, people will have asked, ‘why go to Leicester?’ The grass isn’t always greener, but he’s made it greener.

“He’s developed all those players at the club – it is a worry, the thought of Rodgers leaving, as without doubt he is a top-class coach.”

