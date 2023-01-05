Graham Potter on the Chelsea chopping block already? Loss to Man City prompts Sutton to question manager's future

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly may be concerned that the job may be too big for coach Graham Potter after their loss to Manchester City, says Chris Sutton.

Chelsea lost 1-0 to Man City

Blues have one win in last six games

Sutton suggests Potter could be axed

WHAT HAPPENED? Thursday's defeat at Stamford Bridge was Chelsea's fourth in their last six matches in all competitions. The Blues have won just half of the 16 games they have played since Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel at the helm in September and former striker Sutton believes the club's new owner could opt to sack him if performances do not improve quickly.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Is this the Chelsea that the fans want to see where they are applauding them for their effort? Chelsea, over the past 20 years, have been a team who have won big trophies and they look miles off it," he said on BBC Radio 5 Live. "The question is how much can Todd Boehly tolerate? Chelsea go to City at the weekend in the FA Cup - if they go out there, I just wonder whether they will view this as a job too big for Graham Potter."

He added: "They've spent a fortune and you feel for Potter in terms of key players being out tonight - Mount, Chilwell, James, Sterling having to come off early on. But it isn't good enough - I don't think anybody expected Chelsea to win this game tonight, they are not the team they once were, and how long will Todd Boehly give Graham Potter? It's so difficult to see where this is going."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midweek result leaves Chelsea stuck in 10th place in the Premier League and 10 points adrift of Manchester United, who currently occupy fourth place, meaning they are in danger of missing out on a place in next season's Champions League.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues take on the same opponents again on Thursday in the FA Cup third round at the Etihad Stadium.