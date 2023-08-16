Spoilsports! Government confirms there are no plans for extra bank holiday in England if Lionesses win the Women's World Cup

The UK government says there are no plans for an extra bank holiday off the back of a potential World Cup win for Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses.

No bonus holiday if Lionesses win

England's potential World Cup victory outcome

Facing Spain in the final of the World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Hopes of an additional bank holiday in England to celebrate the Lionesses' potential victory in the Women's World Cup have been quashed by the government. As they continue to create history, no extra day off is on the cards for the fans even if they bring it home.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a statement to the BBC, the government said: "We congratulate the Lionesses on their fantastic achievement in getting to the Women's World Cup final. The current pattern of public and bank holidays is well established and there are no plans to change this."

It added: "Winning the World Cup would be a massive moment for the country and make no mistake we'll find the right way to celebrate. As Sarina Wiegman herself has said, the first thing to do is focus on the final and the whole country will be rooting for the Lionesses this weekend."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wiegman's side have reached their first-ever World Cup final after winning the Euros last summer. The Dutch manager has become the first person to reach a World Cup final with two different teams after the Lionesses beat Australia 3-1 in the semi-finals with goals from Lauren Hemp, Ella Toone and Alessia Russo.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? The Lionesses are set to face Spain in their first-ever World Cup final on August 20.