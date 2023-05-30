Goodbye Anthony Hudson! USMNT confirm B.J. Callaghan will take charge of CONCACAF Nations League & Gold Cup matches as search for permanent coach drags on

U.S. Soccer have confirmed the departure of interim men's head coach Anthony Hudson, with B.J. Callaghan set to take over for this summer's fixtures.

Hudson set to depart USMNT role

Assistant Callaghan will take over for summer games

Marsch tipped for permanent role

WHAT HAPPENED? Hudson was placed in temporary charge following the controversial departure of Gregg Berhalter following the World Cup. However, it has now been confirmed that he will be leaving his post for a "new opportunity" ahead of this summer's Nations League and Gold Cup fixtures. His replacement, Callaghan, has been a part of the USMNT setup as an assistant coach for the past four years.

WHAT THEY SAID? “I understand the responsibility of the job and am honored to have the opportunity to build upon the progress this group has made the last four years,” Callaghan said. “Together, we have built a strong culture and a great understanding of how we want to play, and we expect to continue to build on that progress. Our goal is clear: defend both of our Concacaf titles.”

Hudson added: “I would like to thank U.S. Soccer for the opportunity to be part of such a great team of players and staff. It’s been an honor to represent the National Team and one that I have truly valued and enjoyed. The group is in good hands with B.J., and I’m excited to watch and support the team as it continues to grow and reach the heights we all know they are capable of.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: U.S. Soccer's search for a permanent head coach has dragged on, but with newly-appointed sporting director Matt Crocker and vice president of sporting Oguchi Onyewu in place, the search is now well underway. Jesse Marsch, who was sacked by Leeds this season, is currently believed to be the frontrunner for the position.

WHAT NEXT? The USMNT kick off their summer fixtures in the Nations League, where they face Mexico in the semi-finals. Once that competition reaches it conclusion they will attempting to defend the Gold Cup.