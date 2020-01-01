Godfrey Oboabona: Why I joined aspiring Dinamo Batumi

Following his move to the Georgian topflight side, the Super Eagles defender has lifted the lid on his reason for joining George Geguchadze's side

Godfrey Oboabona reveals Dinamo Batumi’s Europa League ambitions swayed him into signing for the Erovnuli Liga outfit.

Batumi were runners-up in the Georgian elite division last season and will feature in next term’s European club competition.

The Nigerian who had a brief spell with HNK Gorica was signed to beef up George Geguchadze's squad for their outing.

Another challenge beckons, so help me God ⚽️🙏 pic.twitter.com/gUVFlTzjhD — Godfrey Oboabona (MON) (@oboabona) February 12, 2020

In a chat with Goal, Oboabona expresses his delight with the move and is keen to prove his worth for the Angisa Base giants.

“First, I am glad to be a part of Dinamo Batumi family because they are a big club in Georgia,” he said.

“There were a few clubs that were interested in having me, but the opportunity to feature in the Europa League made this choice an easy one.

“I didn’t know a lot about Batunmi as a club on arrival, but now I can say that I am feeling more at home because of the welcoming environment.

“My manager [Geguchadze] has also been cooperative in helping me adapt quickly to life in this new environment.”

He added: “There are quality players in this team and my immediate focus is to prove my worth to Batunmi, not just with individual performance, but as a team.

“We hope to go far in the Europa League as well as compete for the Georgian league title.”

Dinamo Batumi continue their preparation for the new season with a friendly against Olimpik Donetsk on Thursday.