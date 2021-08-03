Godfred Yeboah: Former Asante Kotoko and Ghana left-back passes away
Former Ghana international Godfred Yeboah has died, former club Asante Kotoko have announced.
According to reports, the ex-defender passed away in Sunyani on Tuesday, at the age of 41.
"We're saddened to hear of the passing of Godfred Yeboah who represented us from 2001 to 2009," Kotoko confirmed on social media on Tuesday.
"His passion for the club was undeniable and he will be missed.
"We send our condolences to his family, friends and everyone who cherished him."
Popularly known as TV3, Yeboah is famously remembered for his days with Kotoko, where he made a name as arguably the best left-back on the local scene during his prime.
He helped the Porcupine Warriors to win the Ghana Premier League on three occasions - 2003, 2005 and 2008.
On the continental level, he was again instrumental for the Kumasi-based side in their march to the 2004 Caf Confederation Cup final where they succumbed to country rivals Hearts of Oak in an all-Ghana final.
The fullback's fine showing on the domestic scene did not go unnoticed as he was rewarded with a Ghana debut in an international friendly fixture against Benin in 2003, going on to make about four appearances in all for the Black Stars.