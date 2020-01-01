'Give us this break & we'll start scoring goals!' - Solskjaer vows tired Man Utd stars will improve

More than four hours have passed since United's last league goal, but the manager believes their upcoming break will lead to improvement

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested that his flagging Manchester United squad need a break after their Premier League woes extended against Wolves.

United have triumphed in just one league outing so far in 2020 and extended their winless run to three games with a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Following FA Cup and Carabao Cup victories over Tranmere Rovers and Manchester City, there were hopes that the side had turned a corner.

But Solskjaer's men could find no way past the visitors and have now suffered through 284 Premier League minutes without troubling the scorers.

New signing Bruno Fernandes made his debut at Old Trafford, while loan capture Odion Ighalo will also soon be available for selection.

And with the Premier League winter break now beginning for United, their manager believes the rest will do them the world of good.

"It was a game as you expected really. We dominated the game, had loads of possession, they gave us problems on counter-attacks and set plays," Solskjaer told Sky Sports after the final whistle.

"We've played so many games in the past few months the players are down to the bare bones, energy levels are down and they need a break.

"I'm very happy with my boys. Today was also about all the games we’ve played with the energy that we've spent. They've been absolutely top.

"That’s [lack of goals scored] also energy. We do lack that little spark in the last third… give us this break and we'll start scoring goals."

Ighalo was a surprise deadline-day signing, joining from Shanghai Shenhua hours before the window closed to bolster United's attacking threat.

But he has not convinced everyone, with former United man Gary Neville suggesting there were more suitable transfer candidates in the market.

Solskjaer, however, has faith in his new arrival, whom he tipped to lend a hand to struggling Anthony Martial.

"He's a goalscorer, a very good goalscorer. Physical presence in the box and we could've helped Anthony," he added when asked about the Nigeria international.

"First half Anthony was isolated. We didn't get any runs in and around him and it’s frustrating to be a striker."

United now enjoy more than two weeks of inactivity, returning to action on February 17 when they visit Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.