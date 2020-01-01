Giroud insists he's '100% focused' on Chelsea amid transfer rumours

The France striker is determined to contribute to the Blues' cause as much as possible leading up to this summer's European Championships

Olivier Giroud says he still wants to "give everything" to Chelsea and earn a regular place in Frank Lampard's line up between now and the end of the season, despite the fact he has entered the final five months of his current contract.

Giroud is due to become a free agent this summer, and has not yet been offered the chance to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

The 33-year-old has had to be content with a bit-part role for the Blues in 2019-20, after falling behind Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi in the pecking order.

Italian giants Inter were heavily linked with Giroud throughout the January transfer window, with Lampard opening admitting that the club were prepared to sanction his departure if "all the bases" were covered.

The veteran striker ended up staying put, but Inter are expected to revive their interest later in the year, and Lazio have reportedly already tabled a contract offer in a bid to win the race for his signature.

However, Giroud insists that he remains "100 per cent focused" on his duties at Chelsea at the moment, as he targets a place in Didier Deschamps' France squad for Euro 2020.

"I’m a Chelsea player so now I need to move on and look forward," Giroud told the club's official website. "I want to give everything for the team and it’s a personal target for me to play as much as I can to play the Euros with my country.

"Right now, I’m 100% focused on Chelsea’s targets and I want to keep fighting to come back on to the team sheet and the scoresheet. Every single game is a big opportunity for me to show my desire to do that."

Giroud came on as a substitute during Chelsea's clash with Manchester United on Monday, and saw a goal ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

The Frenchman was happy to be back on the pitch for the first time since November, but disappointed with the Blues' lapses of concentration at the back during a damaging 2-0 defeat at the Bridge.

"After two months not playing, I felt very good on the pitch with a lot of energy and determination," Giroud said. "I scored a nice goal from a nice cross and I just tried to stay behind [Harry] Maguire but I was half a foot offside.

"It’s very frustrating because it could have changed the game but obviously we made two mistakes on two goals and we need to improve on that."

Chelsea stayed fourth in the top-flight standings despite the result, but Tottenham are just a single point behind, with United now two further back in seventh.

Lampard's men are due to come up against Spurs on Saturday, with Giroud calling on his team-mates to "improve on those small margins" in order to secure the final Champions League spot come May.

"We just need to improve on the small details because that’s where you can win or lose big games," he added. "Now we need to step up and improve on those small margins - they’re huge at the highest level.

"It was a tough result so we need to think about it because it’s another big game for us on Saturday against Tottenham."