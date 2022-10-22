USMNT star Gio Reyna ends 421-day goal drought with superb effort for Borussia Dortmund

Gio Reyna scored his first goal for 421 days with a brilliant curling effort for Borussia Dortmund against Stuttgart on Saturday.

  • Reyna on target for Dortmund
  • First goal in over a year
  • Big boost for USMNT star

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old scored his first goal since August 27, 2021 for Dortmund against Stuttgart on Saturday in the Bundesliga. Dortmund were already three goals to the good when Reyna controlled the ball and then curled a low finish past goalkeeper Florian Muller.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reyna has managed to put his injury problems behind him this season and get back to doing what he does best at Dortmund. The teenager made his first Bundesliga start of the campaign against Stuttgart and needed just 44 minutes to find the back of the net. There's no doubt the goal will be a big boost for Reyna and will also be a welcome sight for USMNT supporters ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

THE VERDICT:

Reyna's reaction to his goal revealed much about his recent frustrations.

The teenager is already considered a vital player for the USMNT.

He's not the only USMNT star catching the eye ahead of the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR REYNA? Dortmund and Reyna are at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday to take on Manchester City in the Champions League.

