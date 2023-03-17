Former USMNT star Alexi Lalas has backed Gregg Berhalter in regards to the post-World Cup feud between the ex-boss and Gio Reyna.

USMNT mired in controversy

Berhalter has left his post

Lalas offers backing to former coach

WHAT HAPPENED? Lalas has waded into the saga involving Berhalter and Reyna and offered his backing to the former USMNT coach. Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has branded the whole affair "extremely childish" and Lalas has said Berhalter tried to protect the Dortmund star in response to a Twitter user questioning the ex-coach's willingness to discuss the situation.

WHAT THEY SAID: "No, I don't think that was what Pulisic was referencing," he tweeted. "Berhalter was naive to talk about the situation during a "private" event post-WC. But he owed it. Also, Gregg went out of his way to protect Gio Reyna publicly during the World Cup, despite Gio's acknowledged poor behavior."

Yet Lalas also feels Berhalter should have realised his comments on Reyna would ultimately come out.

"It's my understanding that it was a private event discussing leadership," he added. "Berhalter referenced a recent situation from WC (omitting names) and used it as example of his leadership style. Pertinent & applicable...makes sense. But he should have known that nothing's really private."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT remain without a permanent coach for the time being, although Berhalter could still return following an internal investigation. Anthony Hudson has taken temporary charge of the team and has included Reyna in his latest Stars and Stripes squad.

WHAT NEXT? The USMNT will play Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador later this month.