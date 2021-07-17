Giggs, Scholes or Rooney: Who has the most appearances for Manchester United?

Goal takes a look at the top 10 players who have played the most number of matches for the Red Devils...

Manchester United are the most successful club in England with 66 trophies in their cabinet. The 143-year-old club has won every single title including the Premier League for a record 20 times.

Legendary players like Sir Bobby Charlton, George Best and David Beckham have donned the Red jersey over the years and have brought laurels to the club.

But among all the greats who have played for the Red Devils, the legendary Ryan Giggs has played the most number of matches for the club.

After graduating from Manchester United's youth system, Giggs made his senior professional debut in 1990 and represented the English giants throughout his career until his retirement in 2014.

He went on to play for 24 years and appeared in 963 matches for the club. At Old Trafford, the Welsh winger won every major trophy including the Premier League a record 13 times and the Champions League twice.

Another club and English football legend Sir Bobby Charlton is the second most-capped Manchester United player of all time.

Like Giggs, Charlton was also a United youth product who made his senior professional debut in 1956 and went on to play until 1973. In those 17 years, the World Cup-winning English international appeared in 758 matches wearing the red shirt.

United's all time topscorer Wayne Rooney also features in this list, at the sixth position with 559 caps.

Rooney, a modern-day club legend, moved to Manchester United from Everton in 2004 and played at the club until 2017. He is the club's all-time highest goalscorer with 263 goals to his name.

Here, we take a look at the top 10 players who have made the most appearances for the club.

Who are the most-capped players in the history of Manchester United?