Gianluigi Donnarumma & his partner attacked & robbed at Paris home as PSG goalkeeper sees €500k worth of goods stolen

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his partner have reportedly been attacked and robbed at their Paris home.

The incident in question is said to have taken place overnight on Thursday and into the early hours of Friday morning.

According to Actu17, the perpetrators of the robbery left with goods worth around €500,000.

Donnarumma and his partner are said to have been tied up during the attack.

They were able to escape and take refuge at a luxury hotel located not far from their home at 3:20am.

Staff at the establishment alerted local police and took care of the couple, who were understandably in shock.

The 24-year-old Italy international and his partner were then taken to hospital for treatment.

Donnarumma has been with Paris Saint-Germain since completing a move to Parc des Princes from AC Milan in 2021 – on the back of helping his country to continental glory at Euro 2020.

He has made 72 appearances for PSG, winning two Ligue 1 titles, but has seen a transfer elsewhere speculated on in the current window.

