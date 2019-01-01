Ghoulam suffers muscle injury in Napoli training

The Algerian full-back will play no part in Wednesday's Serie A fixture after picking an injury in training

Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam suffered a muscle injury in training on Tuesday, the club has confirmed.

The severity of the injury has not been disclosed after undergoing a medical scan, but it comes as a setback for the Partenopei who just lost right-back Kevin Malcuit to a long-term injury on Sunday after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament.

Ghoulam has been subsequently dropped from the team that will face Atalanta on Wednesday at the Stadio San Paolo, and will be hoping to recover on time and fight for his place in Carlo Ancelotti's squad.

📌 @GhoulamFaouzi non prenderà parte al ritiro con la squadra a causa di un risentimento muscolare riscontrato al termine dell’allenamento di questa mattina. Il calciatore nel pomeriggio si è sottoposto ad una risonanza magnetica. pic.twitter.com/xkX9sjfgOp — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) October 29, 2019

"Ghoulam will not take part in the retreat with the team due to a muscular resentment found at the end of this morning's training. In the afternoon, the player underwent an MRI scan," the club tweeted.

The Algeria international has only played five matches so far this season and he was an unused substitute in Napoli's 1-1 against SPAL on Sunday.

His last appearance was on October 6 when he replaced Elseid Hysaj in the 34th minute of their goalless draw against Torino.