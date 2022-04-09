Ghanaians mock compatriot Salisu after poor Chelsea showing in Premier League
Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu had a game to forget against Chelsea as Southampton crashed to a 6-0 defeat in the Premier League on Saturday, a performance which has seen him become the talk of the town after 90 minutes.
Heavily involved in the thick of affairs in the matchday 32 fixture at St. Mary’s, the centre-back was unable to clear as Mason Mount’s low shot flashed by into the net for the second goal of the day, before later losing possession to Kai Havertz in the build-up to the Blues’ third strike by Timo Werner.
Editors' Picks
- One goal in seven games: Why Salah's slump is concerning for Klopp, Liverpool and Man City
- Man Utd's gutless defeat at Everton underlines the size of Ten Hag's task
- Xhaka at left-back?! Arteta facing flak after Arsenal's Champions League bid rocked by Brighton blow
- 'Defensively, he's a top, top player' - What happened to £42m Man City misfit Mangala?
A quicker awareness and anticipation could perhaps have prevented Chelsea’s sixth goal by Mount.
Some fans were quick to highlight the 22-year-old’s mistakes as he came under heavy criticism for his poor showing.
A long target of Ghana who have had multiple failed attempts to secure Salisu’s services for the national team, the defender has been rumoured to likely avail himself to the Black Stars following the team’s qualification for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.
In his absence during the qualifiers, Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey and Strasbourg ace Alexander Djiku held the fort for the West Africans at centre-back.
His decision to previously turn down the Black Stars has not been taken kindly by Ghana fans and they did not miss the opportunity to have a go at their compatriot after the Chelsea game.
Do you think Salisu is worth the hype gained in recent times after his poor showing against Chelsea?
Do you think Ghana should accept him into the national team for the World Cup?
Is he worth a place in the Black Stars’ starting line-up over Amartey and Djiku?
Let us know in the comments.