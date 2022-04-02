Ghanaians lead Iheanacho taunts after Leicester City strike against Manchester United
Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho scored as Leicester City held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Saturday, but interestingly, the strike has generated social media talk beyond the praise he may have expected.
Fresh from the disappointment of missing out on the 2022 World Cup as Nigeria lost the Qatar ticket to rivals Ghana, the forward found his rhythm again in the matchday 31 fixture at Old Trafford, netting before Fred drew level for the hosts three minutes later.
Standing fifth on the list of Nigeria’s all-time top scorers in the Premier League, the forward sees his latest goal raise his competition tally to 36.
Iheanacho’s strike on Saturday came only four days after drawing a blank in Nigeria’s 1-1 home draw with Ghana in World Cup qualifying, a result that saw Ghana progress courtesy of the away goals rule.
The first leg fixture ended in a 0-0 draw against a Ghana side that starred club teammate Daniel Amartey and Strasbourg centre-back Alexander Djiku in defence.
Iheanacho could have ended Saturday’s game with a goal and an assist but for the video assistant referee denying James Maddison’s 81st-minute strike because of the Nigerian’s foul on Rafael Varane in the lead-up to the goal.
Interestingly, the former Manchester City man saw VAR similarly cancel an awarded penalty to Nigeria in the World Cup qualifying first leg fixture as he was adjudged to have tripped Ghana’s Iddrisu Baba who handled as he fell to the ground.
The similarities between the two incidents have not gone unnoticed.
