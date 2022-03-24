Ghana vs Nigeria: Live stream, TV channel & kick-off time for World Cup 2022 play-off

Nigeria are looking to reach a fourth successive World Cup finals, and a sixth since 1994, while Ghana want to make amends for missing out in 2018, but only one heavyweight nation will make it through the final stage of CAF qualification for Qatar 2022.

There are five spots still up for grabs, but the Super Eagles and Black Stars know that they cannot both progress and that something is going to have to give when they lock horns.

Ahead of an eagerly-anticipated two-legged tie, GOAL brings you all you need to know about how to stay right up to date with a thrilling end to the African qualification campaign.

Ghana vs Nigeria dates & kick-off times

Game Ghana vs Nigeria Date March 25 Kick-off time 7:30pm GMT/3:30pm ET

How to watch Ghana vs Nigeria on TV & live stream online

Ghana’s hosting of Nigeria at Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi will not be broadcast on television in the UK, but it can be streamed for free on Mola TV.

In the United States, the game will be available on ESPN+, with millions around the world ready to tune in and catch a glimpse of some superstar performers in action.

UK TV channel UK online stream N/A Mola TV US TV channel US online stream N/A ESPN+

Ghana vs Nigeria team news & squads

Interim Ghana boss Otto Addo, who was handed the reins on the back of a disappointing showing at the Africa Cup of Nations has included six uncapped players in his squad, while national team captain Andre Ayew is suspended.

Alex Iwobi is also banned and will play no part for Nigeria, while Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has suffered knee ligament damage, but Ademola Lookman has completed his switch from England to the Super Eagles and could make his debut alongside Rangers defender Calvin Bassey.

Ghana squad



Goalkeepers Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (KAS Eupen), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St Gallen), Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates) Defenders Denis Odoi (FC Brugge), Andy Yiadom (Reading), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Dennis Korsah (Hearts of Oak), Montari Kamaheni (Ashdod FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Bordeaux), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Abdul Mumin (Victoria Guimaraes) Midfielders Iddrisu Baba (RCD Mallorca), Edmund Addo (FC Sherif), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax), Elisha Owusu (KAA Gent), Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Daniel Kofi Kyereh (FC St. Pauli) Forwards Issahaku Abdul Fatawu (Sporting), Osman Bukari (Nantes), Joseph Paintsil (KRC Gent), Yaw Yeboah (Columbus Crew), Felix Afena Gyan (Roma), Christopher Antwi-Adjei (VFL Bochum), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Kwasi Wriedt (Holstein Kiel)

Nigeria squad



Goalkeepers Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia), Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs), Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam) Defenders Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion), Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes), Leon Balogun (Rangers), William Ekong (Watford), Olaoluwa Aina (Torino), Calvin Bassey (Rangers), Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia), Zaidu Sanusi (Porto) Midfielders Frank Onyeka (Brentford), Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Rangers), Innocent Bonke (Lorient), Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford), Akinkunmi Amoo (FC Copenhagen) Forwards Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk), Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal), Victor Osimhen (Napoli), Moses Simon (FC Nantes), Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria), Odion Jude Ighalo (Al-Hilal), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City), Emmanuel Dennis (Watford), Ademola Lookman (Leicester City)

Ghana vs Nigeria: Head-to-head record

Games played 16 Ghana wins 5 Draws 4 Nigeria wins 6

Ghana and Nigeria first locked horns at the Africa Cup of Nations in 1992, when the Black Stars secured a 2-1 win.

Article continues below

The Super Eagles took control of proceedings at the turn of the 21st century, claiming five successive victories across World Cup, Afcon and friendly competition, but that tide has turned again in more recent times.

Nigeria have taken only one victory from their last seven clashes with Ghana, with that solitary triumph coming in September 2017.

During a back-to-back friendly double-header in that particular month, the Black Stars ran out 4-1 winners in the last meeting between the two nations.