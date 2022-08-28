Ghana vs Nigeria: Kick-off, TV channel, squad news and preview

The Super Eagles would be eyeing a positive result away from home to boost their chances of qualifying for Chan 2023

Ghana welcome Nigeria to the Cape Coast Sports Stadium for the first leg of Western Zone B’s qualifier for the 2023 African Nations Championship.

Having been given a bye in the first round, the Super Eagles square up against the Black Galaxies who overcame Benin Republic 4-0 on aggregate to reach this stage.

Although this will be the first time the two countries will be meeting at this level, coach Annor Walker’s men are eyeing victory over the Nigerians to boost their dreams of earning a ticket to Algeria.

Top scorer of the just concluded Nigeria Professional Football League season Chijioke Akuneto leads the squad coach Salisu Yusuf took to Cape Coast to get the job done.

Also in the squad are experienced goalkeeper Ojo Olorunleke, Kano Pillars’ Godspower Aniefiok, Akwa United’s Babatunde Bello and Rivers United’s Kazie Enyinnaya.

Game Ghana vs Nigeria Date Sunday, August 28 Time 17:00 WAT

Getty TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Nigeria, the game will neither be shown live on TV nor will it be streamed live.

Nigeria & Ghana TV channels Online stream - -

Squads & Team News

Position Ghana squad Goalkeepers Stephen Kwaku, Danlad, Ibrahim, Abdulai Iddrisu Defenders Vincent Atingah, Maxwell Arthur, Augustine Randolf, Michael Ampadu, Denis Korsah, Imoro Ibrahim, Emmanuel Adu Siaw, Konadu Yiadom, Mohammed Alhassan, Samuel Osei Kuffour Midfielders Evans Osei Wusu, Jonah Attuquaye, Amos Acheampong, Gladson Awakom Suraj Seidu, Kassim Razak, Dominic Nsobila, Henry Ansu Forwards Kelvin Matthew Andoh, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Maxwell Abbey Quaye

Potential Ghana XI: Kwaku, Atingah, Ampadu, Ibrahim, Kuffour, Wusu, Acheampong, Seidu, Ansu, Andoh, Quaye

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Victor Sochima (Rivers United); Adeyinka Adewale (Akwa United); Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba FC); Nathaniel Nwosu (Flying Eagles) Defenders Tope Olusesi (Rangers Int’l); Kazie Enyinnaya (Rivers United); Sani Faisal (Katsina United); Samson Gbadebo (Akwa United); Ebube Duru (Rivers United); Christopher Nwaeze (Akwa United); Isa Ali (Remo Stars); Tosin Adegbite (Enyimba FC); Temple Emekayi (Rivers United); Andrew Ikefe (Plateau United) Midfielders Babatunde Bello (Akwa United); Philip Ozor (Enyimba FC); Maurice Chukwu (Rivers United); Hafeez Nosiru (Kwara United); Zulkifilu Mohammed (Plateau United); Chiamaka Madu (Rivers United); Jide Fatokun (Kwara United); Kenechukwu Agu (Rangers Int’l); Joseph Onoja (Rivers United); Haggai Katoh (Plateau United); Uche Onwuasonaya (Rivers United) Forwards Abdulazeez Yusuf (Gombe United); Sadiq Abubakar (Enyimba FC); Chidiebere Nwobodo (Rangers Int’l); Promise Amadi (Akwa United); Chijioke Akuneto (Rivers United); Valentine Odoh (Abia Warriors); Andy Okpe (Remo Stars); Adams Yakubu (Akwa United); Godspower Aniefiok (Kano Pillars); Ossy Martins (Rangers Int’l)

Potential Nigeria XI: Ojo, Olusesi, Ali, Faisal, Duru, Bello, Ozor, Onoja, Hatoh, Martins, Aniefiok



Match Preview

Unlike Nigeria, who played local sides en route to this derby, Ghana tried Qatar for size in an international friendly.

Although the Black Galaxies bowed 2-1 to the 2022 Fifa World Cup hosts, that result has given coach Walker the assurance that his team can overcome the Super Eagles.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Joseph Onoja states his side cannot afford any slip-ups in their bid to qualify for Algeria 2023.

“All is well in camp and we are focused and getting ready for this crunch and must-win qualifier against Ghana,” Onoja told GOAL.

“Our opponents are not pushovers but we are fearless and are well prepared for all their antics.

“The nation is yet to recover from the defeat to their A side which denied us a place in the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, we are aware of this and our target is to win both legs.

“It doesn't matter who gets dressed for action on that day, but the target is to win convincingly and book a ticket to Algeria.”

The winner between Nigeria and Ghana on aggregate will qualify for the next edition of the competition slated for Algeria.

Nigeria’s best performance at Chan remains a runners-up finish achieved at Morocco 2018. There, they bowed 4-0 to the Atlas Lions with Zakaria Hadraf bagging a brace at Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca.

In the same vein, Ghana finished second in the maiden edition after losing 2-0 to Congo in Cote d’Ivoire as well as the 2014 edition where they bowed 4-3 on penalties to eventual winners Libya.