Ghana vs Nigeria: Kick-off, TV channel, squad news and preview

Ghana must turn around their deficit against Nigeria if they hope to qualify for the second round of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers when they meet on Sunday afternoon.

The Black Queens suffered a 2-0 defeat to the reigning African queens with Uchenna Kanu getting a first-half brace at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos last week.

They could have gotten at least a goal, but goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie produced a couple of breath-taking saves to deny the Ghanaian strikers.

The fixture involving these two giants have always been tough and having this in mind, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo's will need to be at their best to get something from the game.

Since the inception of the tournament in 1991, the Super Falcons have not missed an edition, whereas the Black Queens only failed to qualify for the 2012 competition staged in Equatorial Guinea.

Game Ghana vs Nigeria Date Sunday, October 24 Time 15:00 WAT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Also, the game can be watched live on TV through GTV and it can be streamed online courtesy of the NFF streaming platform.

Nigeria TV channel Online stream N/A NFF TV

Ghana channel Online stream GTV N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Oluehi, Nnadozie, Balogun Defenders Ebi, G. Ogbonna, A. Ogbonna, Ohale, Ojo, Demehin, Imuran, Sunday Midfielders Chikwelu, Ajibade, Payne, Otu, Onyebuchi, Bokiri Forwards Oshoala, Ordega, Kanu, Oparanozie, Ikechukwu, Monday

Potential Nigeria XI: Nnadozie, Ogbonna, Ohale, Ebi, Sunday, Otu, Ajibade, Payne, Kanu, Oshoala, Ordega

Position Ghana Republic squad Goalkeepers Dumehasi, Antwi-Adjei, Neequaye Defenders Amfobea, Coleman, Norshie, Egyir, Agomadzi, Tweneboa, Asuako Midfielders Amina, Addai, Animah, Archeampong, Adams, Asantewaa, Boakye Forwards Agyarkwa, Konadu, Owusu, Opoku, Adubea

Potential Ghana XI: Dumehasi, Coleman, Egyir, Ausako, Amfobea, Amina, Archeampong, Boakye, Addai, Konadu, Owusu





Match Preview

Asisat Oshoala was confident the Super Falcons will put up a fine show against Ghana despite their two-goal advantage.

The Black Queens must score at least three goals to have a chance of reaching the next round of qualifiers where Niger Republic or Cote d’Ivoire await.

To this extent, the Barcelona star – who would be hoping to end her international goal drought – is conscious that there is no margin for error against Tagoe-Quarcoo’s women.

“2-0 is nothing in football because it can be cancelled in a minute as far as I am concerned because I have seen it happen so many times,” she told Goal.

“Going to Ghana is like the score is still 0-0 and we will try to get a goal at least – an away goal advantage – and we will still go in there to put in our 100% effort.

“We are like wounded Lions because we lost to South Africa the other day, obviously that was because the coach was trying a thing or two.

“We don’t want such to happen again, so as a team, we are going to Ghana to make sure that we qualify for the next round of the qualification.”

Prior to the Super Falcons’ loss to South Africa at the Aisha Buhari tournament, they had never lost to any African opposition since November 2018.