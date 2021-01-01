Ghana starlet Abdul Fatawu Issahaku weighing up Qatar, Switzerland and Italy offers

The 17-year-old could soon be on his way out of his home country, having received bids from abroad for his services

Ghana prodigy Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has received offers from Switzerland, Austria and Qatar according to his club president Haruna Iddrisu.

Currently on the books of Tamale-based Ghanaian second-tier side Steadfast FC, the 17-year-old has become a toast of fans following a fine performance for the national U17, U20 and senior B outfit.

After winning the Best Player Award at the Africa U20 Cup of Nations earlier this month, the attacking midfielder earned a call-up for Ghana's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

“We’ve had some offers from some major football clubs internationally. We are looking for some offers from Austria, Geneva, from Italy and from Qatar," Iddrisu told Joy Sports.

"We are weighing what gives him the best opportunity and the club, the best returns tomorrow.

"More importantly, he has the opportunity to play and contribute to Ghana achieving some soccer laurels in terms of bringing gold to Ghana.

"Issahaku Abdul-Fatawu, our newest jewel, is the idol of Tamale, Steadfast FC and my personal jewel of football that I trust will bring us smiles, honour to himself and the country."

Issahaku has recently been linked to Swiss fold FC Basel and Danish outfit Nordsjaelland.

The attacker captained Ghana to the Wafu B U17 Cup of Nations in Togo in January this year, before promptly earning a promotion to join the U20 team for the Afcon tournament in Tanzania.

In the U20 Afcon, he scored twice, including a sensational long-range effort from nearly the halfway line, as the Black Satellites beat Uganda to win the Cup.

On his return, he was greeted by yet another promotion as he, together with two other members of the U20 set-up, was called to join Ghana's camp ahead of a 2021 Afcon qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

He, however, failed to make the final squad for the games, instead, being dropped to the Black Stars B side for an international friendly fixture away to Uzbekistan.

On his senior debut, he would make headlines once again as he drove a long-range free-kick into the net to draw Ghana level at 1-1 before the hosts scored another goal to win the match.