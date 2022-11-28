Ghana not seeking revenge but ‘blessings’ against Uruguay, says Black Stars coach Addo

Ghana coach Otto Addo is not interested in revenge but rather victory against Uruguay in their final group match on Friday.

Addo not looking to avenge Ghana’s 2010 loss to Uruguay

Black Stars coach focused on positive result on Friday

Ghana need to avoid a loss to stand a chance to advance

WHAT HAPPENED? Ghana fans have never forgotten the incidents in 2010 when Asamoah Gyan missed an extra-time penalty against Uruguay as they went on to lose to the South Americans in a post-match shootout, having been close to a first-ever semi-final appearance.

However, Addo, whose team beat South Korea 3-2 on Monday, is not focused on avenging the loss and is just interested in the best possible way of bringing down Diego Alonso’s men.

WHAT DID ADDO SAY? "It will be very difficult but I am confident to know that we can win this game," Addo said after the match.

"I'm not a guy that thinks much of revenge. It was a really, really long time ago that this incident happened and I am a strong believer if you don't seek too much revenge on these kinds of things, sometimes you get the blessings.

"It is a different approach, a different team. They have very good strikers, lots of experience and they are a very compact, very good team. It will be very difficult just like every match.

"We said before the tournament started every game will be on edge, and we have to be at our best to beat them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ghana, who have three points from two matches will need to avoid defeat to have any chance of progressing to the knockout round depending on the outcome of the Portugal and Uruguay match later on Monday.

The South Americans head into the match on one point after their goalless draw against South Korea, while Portugal have three following the 3-2 victory past Ghana.

Uruguay have a strong squad loaded with top strikers such as Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez, veteran Edinson Cavani of Valencia as well as Luis Suarez, who handled the ball, leading to the penalty in South Africa 12 years ago.

WHAT’S MORE? Mohammed Kudus, who scored twice in Ghana’s win over South Korea, feels the victory has given them confidence to face Uruguay without fear.

“Fully confident, we came in with the same mentality and the same energy and we are coming in [against Uruguay] 100 per cent,” said Kudus.

WHAT’S NEXT? Addo’s charges play their final group match against Uruguay on Friday.