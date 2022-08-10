Ghana keeper Wollacott saves penalty as Charlton Athletic defeat QPR in Carabao Cup

The 25-year-old Black Star stepped up his game to deny Stefan Johansen and help the Addicks win at The Valley

Ghana goalkeeper Joe Wollacott saved from the penalty spot as Charlton Athletic defeated Queens Park Rangers (QPR) 5-3 on penalties in the first round of Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

In the fixture staged at The Valley, the two League One clubs were tied at 1-1 after normal and extra time. Tyler Roberts had scored the opener for QPR in the 80th minute but Aaron Henry levelled matters for the Addicks and took the game to extra-time.

After the extra-time produced no winner, the game went to penalties and the 25-year-old Black Star stepped up his game to save the final kick from Stefan Johansen.

Charlton scored all five of their penalties through Jayden Stockley, Charlie, KirkAlbie Morgan, Aaron Henry and Aaron Henry while QPR's three penalties were converted by Tyler Roberts, Olamide Shodipo and Andre Dozzell.

Wollacott's display has been superb for Charlton this campaign and was in top form as they defeated Derby County 1-0 in the league last Saturday.

His performance will be good news for Ghana coach Otto Addo as he prepares to name his team for the 2022 World Cup set for Qatar.

Before the World Cup, Ghana have lined up a friendly against Switzerland at Baniyas Stadium on November 17.

In Qatar, the Black Stars have been pooled in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea. They will kick off their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974.