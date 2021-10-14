Ghana FA chief Okraku hails ‘new’ Black Stars under Rajevac

Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku believes the current Black Stars set-up under new coach Milovan Rajevac is among the best the nation has ever had.

After a topsy-turvy start to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, Ghana are in good form with back-to-back wins over Zimbabwe, a double which puts the West Africans only one point behind group leaders South Africa heading into the final two rounds of matches.

Rajevac assumed duty last month following the sacking of CK Akonnor after a 1-0 away loss to South Africa; the Serbian coach is assisted by Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Otto Addo.

“Naturally, we have a very disciplined team. I am told by people who have been involved in the Black Stars that perhaps this is the most serene atmosphere they have ever experienced,” Okraku told 3 Sports.

“Plus mostly, coach Milovan comes with the history. He has been here before, the likes of Dede [Andre Ayew] and [Mubarak] Wakaso who have played with him and know him very well. They know what he likes and doesn’t like.

“Otto Addo comes in as a fresh face with new energy. So, that also serves as an inspiration to the players in the dressing room.

“The vibes coming out of the dressing room is so positive. There is a unity of purpose. The players stand up for each other. They work together as a unit.”

On Saturday, Ghana beat Zimbabwe 3-1, courtesy of goals from Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew and Mohammed Kudus.

Three days later, the Stars completed the double as Partey converted a free-kick to ensure a 1-1 away win over The Warriors in Harare.

“In my pre-departure [for Harare] speech to the team, I said to them that it is important they play as a unit and we saw together in the last two games, they played as a unity,” Okraku added.

Article continues below

“Even [in Tuesday’s match], in the game that we didn’t have our fluidity, in a game that we didn’t have our usual dominant self, they played as a bloc.

“That tells you clearly that there is hope for our tomorrow.”

Ghana take on Ethiopia and South Africa in their final two games of the qualifying series next month.