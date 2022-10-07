Getafe vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Getafe against Real Madrid in the United States, United Kingdom and India

Real Madrid are set to face Getafe in a La Liga derby on Saturday at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. After dropping points against Osasuna last weekend they have conceded the number one position in the league table to Barcelona. Karim Benzema missed a penalty and that proved to be costly for Los Blancos. However, they were back to winning ways in midweek, emerging triumphant over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Getafe suffered a narrow home defeat to Real Valladolid in their last outing. They have been pretty inconsistent with their form in the opening phase of the campaign and have just seven points from an equal number of matches. Quique Sanchez Flores knows that there is very little margin of error against Real Madrid as they will be hungry to reclaim top spot.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch it on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Getafe vs Real Madrid date & kick-off time

Game: Getafe vs Real Madrid Date: October 8, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 9) Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

How to watch Getafe vs Real Madrid on TV & live stream online

ESPN Plus (ESPN+) & ESPN 3 is showing the game in the U.S.

In the UK the match can be live streamed on La Liga TV.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18 -1 SD/HD and will be available for streaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. ESPN 3 ESPN+ UK NA La Liga TV India Sports 18 -1 SD/HD Voot Select

Getafe squad & team news

Getafe will be without experienced campaigners Mauro Arambarri and Jaime Seoane after they got injured against Valladolid. But they will be boosted by the return of Luis Milla in central midfield.

Sanchez will field his team in a 4-4-2 formation with Enes Unal and formrer Real man Borja Mayoral as the two strikers. Juanmi Latasa is on loan from Real Madrid at Getafe and it remains to be seen whether he is given an opportunity to impress against his parent club.

Getafe predicted XI: Soria; Suarez, Dakonam, Duarte, Alvarez, Iglesias; Alena, Milla, Algobia; Unal, Mayoral

Position Players Goalkeepers Casilla, Soria, Conde Defenders Djené, Angileri, Álvarez, Duarte, Amavi, Alderete, Iglesias, Suárez, Mitrović Midfielders Portu, Aleñá, Algobia, Maksimović, Milla. Forwards Mata, Ünal, Latasa, Munir, Mayoral

Real Madrid squad & team news

Real Madrid will continue to miss Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin will take his place between the sticks. Dani Ceballos has a hamstring problem and is expected to be out until January.

Karim Benzema did not train with the group on Friday and may be rested against Getafe.

"He's not ruled out, but he might be rested," Carlo Ancelotti said in Friday's press conference. "We'll evaluate it on Saturday morning."

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr