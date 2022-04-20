‘Get Nketiah a Ghana passport now’ demand Black Stars fans

by Joel Omotto

Ghana fans are hoping Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah chooses the Black Stars over England following his two goals against Chelsea as the Gunners ended a three-match losing run to win 4-2 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Nketiah opened the scoring in the 13th minute and added his second and Arsenal’s third after 57 minutes before he was substituted for Gabriel Martinelli 20 minutes from time.

The impressive performance came just a day after Nketiah had revealed that he will decide who to represent between England and Ghana at the end of the season…but Black Stars fans cannot wait any longer.

“Right after his interview on his club and national team future, Eddie Nketiah scores in the next game. Good omen,” said @_owurakuampofo, who is among those wishing for Nketiah to choose Ghana.

“Black Stars should focus on getting Eddie Nketiah into the squad. The guy is a top talent. How many games made Black Stars call Afena Gyan? Nketiah is better than Afena Gyan,” said @LilMohGh, calling on the Ghana Football Association to make sure the Arsenal star joins Ghana, as they did with AS Roma starlet Gyan.

@NUNGUABURNA feels Nketiah was auditioning for the Ghana job with his outstanding display at Stamford Bridge.

“Nketiah wants Ghana to call him so he’s scored a brace against Chelsea. He can come replace Jordan Ayew ASAP,” he said.

“Ghana striker Eddie Nketiah is lighting up Chelsea at the Bridge,” said Godfred Akoto Boafo, who thinks the decision is already made that the former England youth international will soon be turning out for the West African giants.

@zekaytweets feels Nketiah is proving he’s the heir to Asamoah Gyan’s throne.

“I think Ghana Black Stars have now found Asamoah Gyan’s replacement, Eddie Nketiah,” he commented.

“Why are we focusing on the Williams brothers for this Qatar call up? Brothers denying their nationality and now accepting because they might not play at the World Cup. Eddie Nketiah got the memo,” said @a_ocial, urging the GFA to stop pursuing the Williams brothers Inaki and Nico for a nationality switch from Spain to Ghana and lure Nketiah instead.

“Ghana needs a player like Edward Nketiah in the World Cup. Proper pressing player,” was @Korsogyimi’s assessment, while @3SportsGh added: “Eddie Nketiah is passing his Black Stars audition.”

Nketia was starting just his second Premier League game and the brace was his first and second goals in the division this season.