'Get in the bin' - Lionesses star England calls out Souness for comments following Chelsea and Tottenham brawl

The former Scotland international has been pulled up on comments made after Chelsea and Spurs played out a enthralling encounter

Graeme Souness alluded to football as a "man's game" after a fiery London derby between rivals Chelsea and Tottenham. Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte squared off more than once, resulting in both of them receiving a red card and a clash between coaching staff and players at full-time.

Sky Sports pundit Souness said: "It's a mans game all of a sudden again." At the time he was sat next to former England international Karen Carney who looked a bit perplexed following the comment.

The England Women's team recently lifted the European Championships ending a 56-year wait for international glory at senior-level for the country. The Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 in extra time thanks to Chloe Kelly who scored to end the heartbreak of so many previous tournaments.

What has been said about Souness' comments?

Beth England, who was a member of the England Women's squad who lifted the European Championships in July, told the pundit to "get in the bin" after his comments.

"Get in the [bin] what a disgraceful thing to say after the summer this country has just seen," she posted on Twitter.

England legend Eniola Aluko also pulled Souness up on what he said, tweeting "its not okay" after hearing what he had to say.

"Awkward turtles, Graeme Souness talking about 'it’s a man’s game again' sat next to an England centurion Karen Carney, two weeks after Lionesses end a 56 year wait and win European Championships," she wrote.