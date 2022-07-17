Gervinho: Aris Thessaloniki FC seal signing of ex-Arsenal forward

The 35-year-old forward has secured a new home after leaving the Turkish outfit to sign a two-year contract in Greece

Aris Thessaloniki FC have confirmed the acquisition of forward Gervinho ahead of the new Super League Greece 1 campaign.

The 35-year-old Ivory Coast international has signed a two-year contract to join the Greek outfit and leave Turkish top side Trabzonspor.

“Aris announces the acquisition of Gervinho, who signed a two-year contract with our team,” the club announced the arrival of the former Arsenal player on their official website.

“Gervais Lombe Yao Kouassi as his full name needs no special introduction as he is a world-famous footballer. Gervinho was born in the city of Aniama, Ivory Coast on May 27, 1987, and started his football career in Abidjan.

“Belgian side Beveren discovered him and brought him to Europe in 2004. In 2007, Gervinho moved to France on behalf of Le Mans, while the leap in his career came two years later, in July 2009, when Lille spent €6,500,000 to get him.

“In total, he made 126 appearances, 36 goals, and 30 assists in France’s first division [with Le Mans and Lille], was named the league’s best player in the 2009-10 season, and celebrated the double with Lille in the 2010-11 season.

“In fact, he made excellent appearances with Lille in Europe as well, scoring five goals and one assist in 18 appearances in the Uefa Europa League. Arsene Wenger was impressed by his achievements and in the summer of 2011 Arsenal bought him for €12,000,000.

“In two seasons with Arsenal, he played 63 times and scored 11 goals and 12 assists in the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cups.”

On signing the deal, Gervinho revealed his thirst to win titles.

“I have a great thirst to associate my name with a title,” Gervinho told the same portal. “It’s a new page in my career.

“I got the best information about Aris and when I spoke with Mr. Karipides everything became easier. He analyzed the project for me, and I liked it and that's how I am now an Aris player.

“I also spoke with Bakaseta, with whom we were teammates in Turkey last year. He told me the best about Aris and how crazy his fans are. The same thing was said to me by Ducouret and Dabo, who are my friends.

“I am also glad that at Aris I will meet Iturbe again. We played together for a year in Roma and did great things. I hope we can repeat the same here.”

In his message to the fans, Gervinho said: “To the fans of Aris I have the following to say: “I feel good after the injury I had last year. I have a great thirst to associate my name with a title for the club. Let's all do everything together to succeed.”

Gervinho also played for Italy giants AS Roma, whom he joined in the summer of 2013, and managed 88 appearances, scored 26 goals, and provided 20 assists in Serie A, Champions League, and the Coppa Italia.

Last season he played for Trabzonspor and celebrated winning the Turkish championship. An injury sidelined him, however, resulting in him making 13 appearances, notching two goals, and providing one assist, all in the first half of the season.

On the international scene, Gervinho won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015 with Ivory Coast, for whom he has played 88 times, and scored 23 goals.