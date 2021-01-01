Gerso Fernandes bids Sporting Kansas City farewell with Jeju United circling

Ahead of his switch to Jeju World Cup Stadium, the Guinea-Bissau winger has said goodbye to the Major Soccer League outfit

Gerso Fernandes has posted a farewell message to Sporting Kansas City ahead of his anticipated move to South Korean top-flight side Jeju United.

The 29-year-old Bissau-Guinean winger is expected to be announced as a Jeju Mountaineers player after agreeing to his terms with the newly-promoted team.

Fernandes’ Instagram post hints there will be no doubt about his switch to Nam Ki-il’s squad.

Alongside an image of himself in a Sporting Kansas jersey, the former Estoril and Moreirense man wrote:

“Has been four years in a great great club, with amazing staff, incredible teammates and the best fans!!,” Fernandes wrote.

“In the meantime, I found the love of my life and met her family, they opened the door since day one and they love me so much that I can’t even be thankful enough for it!! Emmy Fernandes, (Mila on the way) and a cup in my pocket, I couldn’t ask for better!!

“Kansas City is home and Sporting Kansas City my club. I’m very thankful for everyone that somehow crossed paths and became good friends outside of soccer!!

“I just had to trust in God through the process and it turned out better than I could have ever imagined (as always when we trust him) I am beyond blessed and so thankful for all I have been afforded and looking forward to what lies ahead.

“We love you and are going to miss you all! We will be back!! Much love KC, Gerso.”

After a season at Portuguese side Belenenses, the African star joined the Wizards on January 2, 2017 on a three-year designated player contract, with an option for a fourth year.

Article continues below

In his maiden season at the Children's Mercy Park Stadium, he scored eight goals in 33 Major League Soccer outings. It would be recalled that he scored a hat-trick in a 3–0 win against Seattle Sounders FC in May 2017.

The following season, he found the net on six occasions from the same number of games while his last two seasons produced five goals from 48 league fixtures.

He was out of contract at Sporting Kansas City following their 2020 season and rejected a contract offer from the club.