'I'm all in' - Gerrard commits future to Rangers following quit rumours

The former England international is determined to recover from the setbacks his team have encountered in recent weeks

Steven Gerrard has dismissed any speculation around him stepping down at Rangers, confirming he is fully committed to staying on as manager.

The Liverpool legend has seen Rangers fall 12 points behind rivals Celtic in the race for the Scottish Premiership title after drawing 2-2 with St Johnstone in their last league game.

It then went from bad to worse for the Old Firm club when they crashed out of the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup, losing 1-0 to Hearts last weekend, which Gerrard described as the 'lowest point' in his Rangers career.

Gerrard's comments sparked speculation he could be ready to walk away from Ibrox, but the former England international has insisted he is devoted to the project he has started at Rangers.

"I'm in. I've signed up to something here," Gerrard stated ahead of Wednesday's league game against Hamilton.

"I'm all in. I always knew there was going to be periods like this that were tough. I always knew we were going to have some real setbacks.”

Gerrard's stated aim when he arrived at Rangers in 2018 was to win the Scottish Premiership, but with that title now likely out of reach this season, progression in the Europa League and an upcoming last-16 tie with Bayer Leverkusen takes on greater significance.

"This is when the club needs me most and that's to stay strong and fight on and push and continue to try and improve this and build on the progress we've made in a lot of areas," continued Gerrard.

"We need to learn from some of the things that haven't gone so well and try and avoid them happening again."

Something that will help boost Rangers' season is the return of striker Alfredo Morelos to the squad after he was dropped for disciplinary reasons.

Morelos was granted permission to fly to his home country of Colombia but returned later than the agreed date, which resulted in Gerrard dropping him for the quarter-final loss to Hearts.

Gerrard said: "He's showed a lot of remorse for his actions, letting his team-mates down and the supporters down.

"He's accepted his punishment, which will stay private for obvious reasons, so yes he's available for selection.”