'The German Harry Maguire' - Van der Vaart slams Sule after Germany's shock World Cup group stage exit
- Germany eliminated early for second consecutive tournament
- Sule and Germany conceded five in three games
- Defender compared to Man Utd man
WHAT HAPPENED? Now an outspoken pundit, Van der Vaart has slammed Sule's World Cup performances following Germany's elimination on Thursday night and compared the defender to Man Utd's Maguire, who has come in for criticism this season and has been targeted by the Dutchman before.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on Dutch TV channel NOS Journaal, Van der Vaart slammed Sule while taking aim too at Maguire, saying: "Germany have a problem in defence. Niklas Sule is not world-class. He is the German Harry Maguire."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire has struggled for form and faced criticism this season, making just four Premier League appearances for Manchester United. However, some may see the comparison as slightly harsh given Maguire's assured displays for England in Qatar under Gareth Southgate.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR SULE AND MAGUIRE? While Sule will look to bounce back with Borussia Dortmund when the Bundesliga returns, Maguire will be hoping his World Cup performances will repair his reputation and convince United boss Erik ten Hag he should be starting games in the Premier League.
