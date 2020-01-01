Gerard Nus: NorthEast United showed fighting spirit

NorthEast United head coach Gerard Nus is impressed with the fighting spirit shown by his team...

NorthEast United continued their unbeaten run as they held Bengaluru FC to a 2-2 draw in the Indian Super League 2020-21 clash at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

Both the teams played good football but Bengaluru held an edge in terms of creating chances and keeping the ball.

By the virtue of the result, NorthEast United climbed to the second spot on the table with nine points from five matches. The Highlanders head coach Gerard Nus was happy with his team's fighting spirit and mentioned that his boys have done well to remain unbeaten amid a crammed schedule.

"I'm happy with the fighting spirit, I'm happy with a lot of things that we have done. We have played five games since the league started that means a massive effort from the players. Last game was three days ago. Also, we tried to rotate players as much as possible because they deserve it. Because they are our good players," Nus said after the game.

NorthEast United began the match on an attacking mode. Nus mentioned that the idea is to pick up three points from every game and do whatever is required for the same. He also mentioned that his team needs to learn from the draw against the Blues.

"We tried to go for the three points in every game. But we know Bengaluru are a team which creates a lot of chances but mostly through set-pieces. It's really sad to see that they punished us. We need to learn from this. We wanted three points but we got one. We see it as a positive," Nus said.

NorthEast United will next take on Chennaiyin on Sunday.