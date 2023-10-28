'How'd that go?!' - Gary Neville hilariously rinsed by Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou on live TV after Jamie Carragher's Pep Guardiola dig

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou poked fun at Gary Neville after it was claimed he has 'copied' Manchester City's Pep Guardiola.

WHAT HAPPENED? Postecoglou joined the Sky Sports team following Spurs' win at Crystal Palace on Friday night - a victory that leaves them five points clear at the top of the table. After fellow pundit Jamie Carragher claimed the former Celtic boss was merely imitating what Guardiola has done in recent years, Postecoglou hit back with his own timely response regarding Neville's failed spell in Spain with Valencia.

WHAT THEY SAID: ''Well at the moment, you're just copying Pep aren't you,'' began Carragher.

''I just study one game a week and see what he does from there!'' responded the Spurs boss, as the three shared a joke.

''I tried to copy him,'' responded Neville, before Postecoglou asked: ''How did that go?!''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neville endured something of a torrid time during his time in La Liga back in 2016, winning just three of his 16 games in charge. Most will remember his side infamously losing 7-0 to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey, as Luis Suarez scored four times, with Lionel Messi grabbing the other three in a demolition job at Camp Nou.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? Tottenham return to action on November 6, as they take on Chelsea and former boss Mauricio Pochettino in an all-London affair in the Premier League.