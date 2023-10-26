Gary Neville aims cheeky dig at Liverpool as he claims Alexis Mac Allister is the best midfielder outside the Premier League's top six

- Liverpool signed Mac Allister from Brighton
- Neville names midfielder as his favourite outside the top six
- Fans hit back pointing at Man Utd's position in PL
WHAT HAPPENED? Neville engaged in a Q&A session on X fielding a range of inquiries from fans. One of them asked, which midfielder outside the traditional Premier League top six garnered his admiration.
The Manchester United legend replied: "MacAllister at Liverpool (wink)."
However, Liverpool fans were quick to remind him that the Merseyside outfit is currently in the fourth position while the Red Devils are languishing in the eighth spot after a horrendous start to the league campaign.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mac Allister was signed by Liverpool for a reported £35 million ($44m) deal in a five-year contract. He is gradually adapting to Jurgen Klopp's methods at Anfield following the summer move and has one assist in 11 appearances.
WHAT NEXT? Mac-Allister and his Liverpool teammates are set to take on Toulouse in a Uefa Europa League match on Thursday at Anfield before facing Nottingham Forest on Sunday in a Premier League encounter at the same venue.