'Wasn't fair' - Gary Lineker returns to BBC studio after suspension and gets strong on-air support from co-host Alan Shearer

Gary Lineker was back in front of the TV cameras on Saturday for the first time since he was controversially suspended by the BBC.

Lineker gets back to work

Shearer issues statement of support

Presenters happy to be talking football again

WHAT HAPPENED? Alan Shearer offered some strong support to Lineker after the duo returned to Match of the Day on Saturday. Lineker was back in his role after being restored by the BBC following a row over his decision to criticise the government's controversial immigration policy on social media.

The pundit's suspension saw fellow presenters and commentators walk out last weekend in support of Lineker, and Shearer addressed the situation ahead of live coverage of Manchester City's FA Cup tie against Burnley.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I just need to clear up and say how upset we were and for all the audiences who missed out on last weekend," Shearer said on BBC Sport. "It was a really difficult situation for everyone concerned and, through no fault of their own, some great people in television and radio were put in an impossible situation and that wasn't fair. It's good to get back to some sort of normality and be talking about football again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lineker didn't address the situation directly on air but has wryly admitted ahead of the weekend's action that he's had an "interesting week." The television presenter also took to Twitter ahead of presenting coverage of the FA Cup tie with a photo of himself in the studio and the message: "Ah the joys of being allowed to stick to football.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Twitter

WHAT NEXT? The BBC's coverage should return to normal after being decimated last weekend. There will be highlights of Premier League matches on Saturday and Sunday on Match of the Day, while the FA Cup quarter-final clash between Brighton and Grimsby will also be broadcast live on Sunday.