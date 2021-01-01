WATCH: Gareth Bale surprises Spurs fans in India, thanks them for their support

Gareth Bale sent Indian Spurs fans into a frenzy over a video call...

Tottenham Hotspur star Gareth Bale made a surprise appearance in front of a crowd of Indian Spurs supporters during a video conference earlier this week.

The former Real Madrid forward, who is currently on a season-long loan at the London club, had struggled to make an impact in the first half of the season but has recently picked up form. The Welsh international has scored four goals and registered three assists in his last four matches.

The 31-year-old was seen getting on a video call with the club's supporters from India. In a video posted on the team's Twitter handle for their fans in India on Tuesday, it was revealed that the fans were asked to join the call for an interview with their club journalist.

🇮🇳 We welcomed the members of our Official Supporters' Clubs for a quiz. 🤓



Little did they know that @GarethBale11 would be the quizmaster. 𝐒𝐔𝐑𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐄! 🤩#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/YBQriwLSxt — Tottenham Hotspur (@Spurs_India) March 2, 2021

A few seconds into the video, after the fans were asked about their thoughts on Gareth Bale's impact at the club, the presenter revealed that they will be conducting a quiz on Gareth Bale and that they will be quizzed by none other than Bale himself, sending the fans on a frenzy on screen.

Article continues below

The Spurs forward quizzed the fans on his career and gifted a signed shirt to the winner of the quiz, who turned out to be Mayank Periwal from Kolkata.

Pleasure chatting to some of our fans in India! Appreciate all your support! 🇮🇳 https://t.co/5wwcmJlZD7 — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) March 2, 2021

Spurs have won their last two matches 4-0. Carlos Vinicius picked up a brace to help his team ease to a win against Wolfsberger in the Europa League. In their last game, against Burnley, Gareth Bale was on the scoresheet twice as Spurs scored four times again.

Jose Mourinho will be hoping to get his team up the points table. They currently have 35 points from 25 matches and lie eighth in the standings.