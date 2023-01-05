‘Garcia will serve Ronaldo breakfast if he has to!’ - Al-Nassr manager branded ‘biggest bad character in football by Juninho

Rudi Garcia is the “biggest bad character in football” and “will serve breakfast for Cristiano Ronaldo if he has to”, says ex-Lyon star Juninho.

WHAT HAPPENED? The French coach, who has previously worked at Lyon and Marseille, has welcomed five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo into his ranks with Saudi Arabian employers. Juninho claims an egotistical character will be loving the opportunity to work with an all-time great and will do everything possible to endear himself to the Portuguese superstar – even if that means giving the 37-year-old forward preferential treatment that is not extended to the rest of his squad.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Brazil international Juninho has told MaisFutebol of a colourful coach that he butted heads with during their time working together in France: “He (Garcia) won't dare do anything that gets in the way, on the contrary, he'll even serve breakfast for Cristiano if he has to. He will try to be Cristiano's friend, be close and he will do everything for that. It will be a dream for him to be friends with Cristiano Ronaldo.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Juninho added on Garcia, who was Lyon boss during his time working as the Ligue 1 club’s sporting director: “My experience with Rudi Garcia was terrible. He's the biggest bad character I've met in my entire career in football. He doesn't know how to lead anything. He leads by the fear he imposes on others. He only respects people who have power or who he can take advantage of in the relationship. For Rudi Garcia, the success of the team and the atmosphere in the locker room don't matter. What matters is that he is the centre of attention, even if it is in crises. But like all highly cold human beings, he recognises those greater than him and tries to take advantage of it. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest in the history of football, a legend, and Rudi knows it.”

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo has agreed a lucrative two-and-a-half-year contract with Al-Nassr - which is reportedly set to earn him around £173 million ($209m) per annum – and, after a glitzy unveiling in the Middle East, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid icon is now waiting to make his bow for new employers after serving a two-game ban that was handed to him by the English FA prior to his departure from Old Trafford.