Gambia Football Federation cancels 2019-20 football season

Amidst the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic around the world, the federation has declared the current season ‘null and void’

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has announced the cancellation of its domestic league for the 2019-20 season due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The governing body confirmed there will not be winners, nor promotion and relegation but the first two clubs on the First Division table will represent the country in Caf club competitions.

Real De Banjul FC and Gambia Armed Forces FC will, thus, participate in the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup, respectively.

In reaching its decision, the body explained there was consultation with the clubs, and the state of emergency declared by President Adama Barrow made the decision inevitable.

More than 23 cases have been confirmed in the West African country while one life has been lost to the pandemic.

The GFF assured the clubs of financial support from the Covid-19 relief fund received from Fifa, as well as the development of its football pitches.

“The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has finally declared the 2019/2020 Domestic League null and void further declaring no winners, no promotions and relegation,” read a statement from the GFF website.

“Nonetheless, the GFF will allow the current number one and number two of the 1st Division League (Real De Banjul FC and GAF FC) to represent the Gambia in the Caf Club Championship and Caf Confederation’s Cup respectively.

“The GFF however, will provide financial support to clubs from the Covid-19 Relief Fund while urgent and necessary steps would be taken to improve the conditions of the football fields.

“The GFF Executive would like to extend its gratitude to the management of all the clubs for their cooperation and understanding during these difficult times in our football.”

Besides Gambia, a number of countries in Africa have cancelled their seasons, including Uganda and South Sudan due to the coronavirus pandemic.