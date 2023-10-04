WATCH: Galatasaray are having a party in Man Utd's back yard! Wilfried Zaha and Co celebrate in front of incredible travelling support following famous Champions League win at Old Trafford

Galatasaray players celebrated in front of traveling fans at Old Trafford after their famous Champions League win over Manchester United.

Galatasaray players celebrated with away fans

Memorable win at Old Trafford

First win in Champions League in five years

WHAT HAPPENED? The Turkish giants came back from behind twice in the match to beat United 3-2 and register a historic win at Old Trafford, with Wilfried Zaha, Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu and Mauro Icardi all getting on the scoresheet. It was the club's first win in the Champions League in five years and their first away game triumph in Europe's elite competition in 17 years.

Once the game was over, Galatasaray players celebrated euphorically to commemorate the magnificent win in front of the away stand at Old Trafford, and shared their happiness with the traveling fans.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils have now lost six out of their first 10 matches in the ongoing season. They are 10th on the Premier League table and find themselves at the bottom of Group A in the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT? Erik ten Hag's side will aim to bounce back in their next fixture where they play Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.