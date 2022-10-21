Gakpo admits 'frustration' at underwhelming Arsenal audition amid transfer speculation

Cody Gakpo did not hide his frustration after failing to light up the Emirates during the Europa League encounter against Arsenal.

Had a quiet outing against the Gunners

Could not inspire PSV to a win

Had been linked with United & Arsenal in the summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch international failed to leave a mark in England as he got a taste of life in the Premier League during PSV's 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the Europa League. The winger has been in sensational form as he has already scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists this season but could not work his magic against the Premier League leaders after being starved of service. Naturally, Gakpo was irked with his performance and did not hide his disappointment after the loss.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Yeah, it was a great atmosphere and a good team. We tried our best, but we failed to get a result. It was a little bit frustrating instead of a real joy to play here," he stated to Football.London before leaving the stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gakpo was on United's shortlist of targets in the last transfer window, but they ended up signing Antony from Ajax instead. The Dutchman, who scored 21 goals in all competitions for PSV in 2021-22, revealed how close he came to completing a move to Old Trafford after speaking to manager Erik ten Hag on a few occasions.

WHAT NEXT FOR GAKPO? The winger will be back in action against Groningen in the Eredivise on Sunday but he will be eagerly waiting to prove his mettle in the reverse fixture against Arsenal next week at his familiar stomping ground.