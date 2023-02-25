Gabriel Martinelli brings 'delight' to Arsenal as Brazilian immediately proves why he deserved new contract

Gabriel Martinelli's second-half strike was enough to secure Arsenal all three points against Leicester City on Saturday.

Martinelli scored through contact

Arsenal hold on for three points

Shows new contract worthwhile

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinelli recently eased Arsenal fan's fears as he signed a new, long-term deal at the Emirates and he immediately showed why he's so valued as he nestled the winning goal away at Leicester on Saturday. The three points saw the Gunners win their second consecutive Premier League game after their mini blip as they continue to try and fend off the incessant challenge from Manchester City.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in the post-match press conference, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: "Sometimes you have to give someone a breather to come back with even more energy and enthusiasm. Delighted on his contract and we want to keep our best players at the club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal was Martinelli's second in as many games after netting the fourth goal in their 4-2 win against Aston Villa last time out. Before last weekend's victory, he'd went on a goal drought that lasted six games, dating back to the 4-2 win away at Brighton on New Year's Eve.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINELLI? With his long-term future nailed down, he'll be looking to get his head down and continue the good run of scoring form he finds himself on when Arsenal host Bournemouth next Saturday.