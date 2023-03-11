Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard hand Arsenal massive injury boost ahead of Fulham clash

Arsenal forwards Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard are in contention to face Fulham on Sunday.

Jesus has missed Arsenal's last 12 PL games

Trossard missed Thursday night's 2-2 Europa League draw

Eddie Nketiah is out with an ankle injury

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal have been without Jesus since before the World Cup due to a knee injury, but the Brazil international returned to full training earlier this week.

Mikel Arteta resisted the urge to take Jesus to Portugal for the Gunners' Europa League clash at Sporting CP on Thursday night, but sources have told GOAL that the 25-year-old could make his return at Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jesus' return would be a major boost to Arsenal, who could also have Trossard back available following a groin injury. The Belgian forward limped off during the win at Bournemouth last weekend, but is set to be included in the squad to take on Marco Silva's side.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, who was forced to sit out the game in Lisbon on Thursday night after falling sick before kick-off, is also set to make the squad for Sunday's crucial clash at Craven Cottage as Arteta's side look to respond to Manchester City's 1-0 win at Crystal Palace.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta's side travel to Craven Cottage on Sunday to take on Fulham in the Premier League.